While the theatricals continue to drop in at a steady pace, the third week of October will see quite a few releases in the OTT space. All the new shows dropping on streaming platforms this time, cater to a broad set of audience as they bring along stories from different genres.

Let's take a look at all the OTT content that will be available to stream in the coming days:

1. 'Mismatched 2': The show, which stars Rohit Saraf and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, has returned for its second season and will see the lead pair reprise their roles along with Rannvijay Singha. The narrative touches upon relationship feuds and the many moods that come with being young, driven and in love as the lead characters and their peers struggle to navigate through these new-found complexities. The show, which released on October 14, is available to stream on Netflix.

2. 'Shantaram': 'Shantaram' is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. Starring Charlie Hunnam in the lead, the show follows the story of a fugitive pursuing redemption as he starts working as a medic for people in a slum and finds unexpected love in Mumbai (then Bombay) of the 1980s. The show is available to stream on Apple TV+.

3. 'The Journey of India', Episode 2: The docuseries 'The Journey of India' will return with its second episode on October 17. Telugu star Rana Daggubati, will be hosting the second episode of the docuseries alongside pioneer wildlife conservationist Latika Nath. The two will highlight the grit, determination, and never-say-die spirit of individuals and communities of the country, who strive against all odds in their efforts to restore the right balance with nature. The second episode of 'The Journey of India', will be available from October 17 on discovery+.

4. 'Good Bad Girl': The SonyLIV series, which stars Gul Panag, Samridhi Dewan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Sheeba Chadha, Aradhya Anjana, Namrata Sheth, Rajendra Sethi, and Zain Khan, is a legal drama about what goes beyond courtrooms. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, revolves around Maya Ahuja, a lively and quirky girl who has three different stories to tell. The series reflects on how people, rules, cultures, societies, and laws impact the mind of a 7-year-old to turn her into a crafty and manipulative person by the time she is 28. The show, which released on Friday, is available to stream on SonyLIV.

5. 'Jerusalem': The streaming show presents a human story of conflicting beliefs, power struggles, love and crime. It explores the tension as the officers of the David District prepare for two holy days in the Muslim and Jewish calendars - which by rare circumstances are falling on the same day thereby having a potential to spark a war. The show, released on Friday, is available to stream on Lionsgate Play.