Art & Entertainment

Olivier Awards 2024: British Winners Strike A Pose In The Winner's Room - View Pics

Get an inside look at the Olivier Awards 2024 as winners such as Alan Williams and Tom Francis strike a pose in the winner's room. View captivating images from the prestigious London event.

Olivier Awards 2024 Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Celebrate the triumphs of Olivier Awards 2024 winners like Sarah Snook and Nicole Scherzinger with photos from the winner's room. The who's who of the British showbiz industry were present at the award ceremony.

Experience the glamour of British theatre's biggest night in London. Here are a few glimpses:

Advertisement

1. Sarah Snook

Olivier Awards 2024
Olivier Awards 2024 Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Sarah Snook, winner of the best actress award for ‘The Picture Of Dorian Gray’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.

Advertisement

2. Alan Williams

Olivier Awards 2024
Olivier Awards 2024 Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Alan Williams, winner of the outstanding musical contribution award for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.

3. Isabela Coracy

Olivier Awards 2024
Olivier Awards 2024 Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Isabela Coracy, winner of the outstanding achievement in dance award for ‘Nina: By Whatever Means’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.

Advertisement

4. Adam Fisher

Olivier Awards 2024
Olivier Awards 2024 Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Adam Fisher, winner of the d&b audiotechnik award for best sound design for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.

Advertisement

5. Amy Trigg

Olivier Awards 2024
Olivier Awards 2024 Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Amy Trigg, winner of the best actress in a supporting role in a musical award for ‘The Little Big Things’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.

Advertisement

6. Jak Malone

Olivier Awards 2024
Olivier Awards 2024 Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Jak Malone, winner of the best actor in a supporting role in a musical award for ‘Operation Mincemeat’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.

7. Tom Francis

Olivier Awards 2024
Olivier Awards 2024 Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Tom Francis, winner of the best actor in a musical award for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.

8. Nicole Scherzinger

Olivier Awards 2024
Olivier Awards 2024 Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Nicole Scherzinger, winner of the best actress in a musical award for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.

9. Tom Francis & Nicole Scherzinger

Olivier Awards 2024
Olivier Awards 2024 Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Tom Francis, left, winner of the best actor in a musical award for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, and Nicole Scherzinger, winner of the best actress in a musical award for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, pose for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.

10. Jack Knowles

Olivier Awards 2024
Olivier Awards 2024 Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Jack Knowles, winner of the white light award for best lighting design for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know