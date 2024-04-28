Olivier Awards 2024: British Winners Strike A Pose In The Winner's Room - View Pics

Celebrate the triumphs of Olivier Awards 2024 winners like Sarah Snook and Nicole Scherzinger with photos from the winner's room. The who's who of the British showbiz industry were present at the award ceremony.
Experience the glamour of British theatre's biggest night in London. Here are a few glimpses:
1. Sarah Snook
Sarah Snook, winner of the best actress award for ‘The Picture Of Dorian Gray’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.
2. Alan Williams
Alan Williams, winner of the outstanding musical contribution award for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.
3. Isabela Coracy
Isabela Coracy, winner of the outstanding achievement in dance award for ‘Nina: By Whatever Means’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.
4. Adam Fisher
Adam Fisher, winner of the d&b audiotechnik award for best sound design for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.
5. Amy Trigg
Amy Trigg, winner of the best actress in a supporting role in a musical award for ‘The Little Big Things’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.
6. Jak Malone
Jak Malone, winner of the best actor in a supporting role in a musical award for ‘Operation Mincemeat’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.
7. Tom Francis
Tom Francis, winner of the best actor in a musical award for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.
8. Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger, winner of the best actress in a musical award for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.
9. Tom Francis & Nicole Scherzinger
Tom Francis, left, winner of the best actor in a musical award for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, and Nicole Scherzinger, winner of the best actress in a musical award for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, pose for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.
10. Jack Knowles
Jack Knowles, winner of the white light award for best lighting design for ‘Sunset Boulevard’, poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London.