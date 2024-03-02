Art & Entertainment

NTR Jr Meets Rishab Shetty, Prashanth Neel; Shares 'Bangalore Diaries' Pix

Telugu superstar NTR Jr., whose historical fiction film ‘RRR’ swayed people across the globe, recently met Kannada star Rishab Shetty and director Prashanth Neel of ‘K.G.F.’ fame in Bengaluru.

March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
Rishab Shetty, Jr. NTR, Prashanth Neel Photo: Instagram
The actor took to his Instagram recently and shared several pictures from his meeting with them. In the pictures, NTR Jr. can be seen wearing a striped blue shirt.

Rishab donned a checkered blue shirt while Prashanth Neel kept it casual with a beige coloured t-shirt. The other pictures in the carousel also showed producer Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films.

Additionally, Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi Shetty, Prashanth’s wife Likitha Neel, and Lakshmi Pranathi were also seen in the pictures. NTR Jr. wrote in the caption: “#Bangalorediaries”.

The pictures from the meeting hint at a possible collaboration between the gentlemen.

Earlier, NTR Jr. was spotted at the Hyderabad airport leaving for Bengaluru. He was seen with his ‘RRR’ co-star Ram Charan, as they made their way to the airport terminal to board their flight.

RRR

