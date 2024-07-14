Art & Entertainment

Not Jaideep Ahlawat But THIS Actor Was 'Maharaj' Director's First Choice To Play The Villainous Role

'Maharaj' director Siddharth P Malhotra revealed that Jaideep Ahlawat was not his first choice for the role of Maharaj Jadunath Brijratan. Read who was his first choice inside.

Netflix
Jaideep Ahlawat in 'Maharaj' Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Starring Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharvari Wagh, ‘Maharaj’ has been the talk of the town ever since its release. While Khan stole the limelight with his debut role, Ahlawat also delivered a powerful performance as the villain in this period drama. Amidst the rave reviews, director Siddharth P Malhotra revealed that Ahlawat was not the first choice for this antagonistic role.

Speaking at a recent press conference, director Siddharth P Malhotra revealed that Jaideep Ahlawat was not his first choice for the role of Maharaj Jadunath Brijratan. The director revealed that the late actor Irrfan Khan was his first choice for the role. He said, “God bless his soul. In our opinion, nobody could play this role but Irrfan Khan.”

In the same conversation, the director also mentioned that this fact put a lot of pressure on Ahlawat who wanted to do justice to the role. Malhotra told Ahlawat that only he has the potential to match Khan’s legacy. He praised the actor for his performance and said, “We were very grateful that sir agreed and came on board. He’s rightfully getting all the love he gets for every film.” He also revealed that Ahlawat was unsure about how he would portray the villainous role. However, things worked out and he delivered a phenomenal performance.

Based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, ‘Maharaj’ revolves around Karsandas Mulji (played by Junaid Khan) – a journalist and a social reformer. He fought for women’s rights and exposed Maharaj Jadunath Brijratan’s immoral behaviour. The film was set to release on June 14, but the release was delayed by a week after the Gujarat High Court put a hold on the film. It was finally released on June 21 on Netflix.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Final Match To Take Series 4-1
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Highlights: India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Harare, Take Series 4-1
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Toss Update: India Bat First Against Zimbabwe; Mukesh, Riyan In Playing XI
Football News
  1. Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Returns To Individual Training
  2. ENG Vs ESP, Final: Will Lamine Yamal Play? How Germany Labour Laws Thwart Spain's Young Talent In Extra Time
  3. ENG Vs ESP Final: Southgate Needs UEFA Euro Win To Be Considered England Great - Carragher
  4. ENG Vs ESP, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Yamal Will Be Difficult To Stop - England Captain Kane
  5. Copa America 2024: Canada Showed 'Incredible Potential' On Debut, Says Proud Jessie Marsch
Tennis News
  1. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Highlights, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Back-To-Back Champion Carlos Alcaraz 'Repeating The Dream'
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz Dazzles To See Off Djokovic, Retains All England Club Crown
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Final, Wimbledon 2024: Clinical Spaniard Retains Trophy
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More
  2. Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Overconfidence’ Hurt BJP's Expectations In Lok Sabha Elections
  3. RSS-Backed ABVP Alleged Congress Youth Wing Vandalised DU Student Union Office
  4. 'A Hundred Million': PM Modi's X Followers Cross 100M, More Than Taylor Swift Or Biden
  5. Teenager Shoots Dead 32-Year-Old Patient At GTB Hospital In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  3. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  4. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
US News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  3. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  4. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
  5. Photos: Donald Trump Shot Through His Ear At Butler Rally Shooting
World News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania Rally; Shooter Dead
  3. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  4. Kate Middleton Arrives At Wimbledon In Rare Public Sighting Since Cancer Diagnosis Announcement
  5. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More