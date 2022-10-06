Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Niharika Chouksey Personally Connected With Her Character In 'Faltu'

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Niharika Chouksey, has joined the cast of the upcoming show, 'Faltu' which is about the strength of a girl child and her importance in the society. The actress shared that she connected with her character on a personal level.

Niharika Chouksey
Niharika Chouksey Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 6:51 pm

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Niharika Chouksey, has joined the cast of the upcoming show, 'Faltu' which is about the strength of a girl child and her importance in the society. The actress shared that she connected with her character on a personal level.

Sharing the reason behind saying 'yes' to the show, the actress said in a statement: "I simply loved the story and concept. It's very real, and it's very important to shed some light on this very real issue and also I could even personally connect with the character 'Faltu'".

The actress appreciated the script and the protagonist in the show, who is strong and confident in her own ways.

"It's so beautifully written, she speaks what she feels, she is very confident, she fights for what's right, she is mufat(out-spoken) we can say but she is also very kind-hearted and very emotional and I think the audience will also connect with her very well," she added.

'Faltu' will be coming soon on Star Plus.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Niharika Chouksey Faltu Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TV Actress Upcoming TV Show Characters Star Plus India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sikh Family Kidnapping: California Sheriff Says Baby, Parents And Uncle Found Dead In Orchard

Sikh Family Kidnapping: California Sheriff Says Baby, Parents And Uncle Found Dead In Orchard

J&K: Second Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Less Than 12 Hours In Shopian

J&K: Second Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Less Than 12 Hours In Shopian