After seven years of relationship, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 in presence of their families and close ones. It was a civil wedding under the Special Marriage Act, that took place at the 'Dabangg' actress' Bandra apartment. Post their wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer hosted a lavish party at Mumbai's Bastian for their industry friends and colleagues.
On Tuesday, June 25, Sonakshi and Zaheer shared a string of pics from their reception. The pics were from their photoshoot and they looked so good together. For her reception, Sonakshi opted for a red Banarasi silk saree. She completed her look with heavy jewellery, tied her hair in a sleek bun adorned with gajra, and wore a red bindi and sindoor on her maang. Zaheer, on the other hand, was in a white ensemble.
In a couple of pics, Zaheer and Sonakshi are seen kissing each other on their foreheads.
Sharing the pics, the newlyweds wrote, ''Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for ❤️ (sic)''.
They added, ''If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is ✨
We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us (sic)'' and added en evil eye emoji.
After the wedding on Sunday, Sonakshi and Zaheer shared pics from their civil wedding. They opted for white outfits for their big day.
The couple shared a joint post that read: ''On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.'' and added, ''Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ❤️ (sic)''.
Celebs like Rekha, Saira Banu, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Tabu, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Honey Singh among others attended Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding bash.