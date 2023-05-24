Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Begins, Extra Member To Cost $8 A Month

Home Art & Entertainment

Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Begins, Extra Member To Cost $8 A Month

Netflix has started cracking down on password sharing and each extra member who can use the service outside your household will need to pay $7.99 extra each month.

Netflix
Netflix Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 11:34 am

Netflix has started cracking down on password sharing and each extra member who can use the service outside your household will need to pay $7.99 extra each month.

The streaming giant announced its crackdown on password sharing beginning in the US.

Related stories

Here’s Streams:Fast & Furious 10 (2023) How to Watch online Fast X Streaming On Peacock, HBO Max, Netflix Or At Home From Anywhere

Netflix Contacts Telecom Groups In UK Ahead Of Crackdown On Account Sharing: Report

Netflix’s New Ad Supported Plan Sees 5 Million Monthly Active Users In 6 Months After Launch: Reports

"Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United States," Netflix said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company said that a Netflix account is for use by one household.

"Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are -- at home, on the go, on holiday -- and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the company informed.

Those who pay for the Netflix Premium package with 4K streaming has the option of adding up to two extra members, but each one will still cost another $7.99.

Netflix in the UK will charge subscribers 4.99 pounds each month for each extra member.

The cheapest plans (Basic or Standard with Ads, which cost $9.99 and $6.99 per month, respectively) don't have the option to add extra members at this moment.

The streaming giant experimented with paid password-sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain in February.

Netflix originally planned to roll out "paid sharing" in the US during the first quarter of this year but delayed it.

"We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the US, in Q2," the company had said in its first-quarter 2023 earnings.

"Paid sharing is another important initiative as widespread account sharing (over 100 million households) undermines our ability to invest in and improve Netflix for our paying members, as well as build our business," the company added.

Advertisement

Tags

Art & Entertainment Netflix
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool