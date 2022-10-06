Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan & Others Celebrate Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are enjoying the response to their film 'Brahmastra', are expecting their first child. The two recently hosted a baby shower for which Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor's wife, Neila Devi, arrived at their Vastu home in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower
Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 1:56 pm

Vastu is the same place where the two tied the nuptial knot on April 14, this year. Ranbir's sibling, Riddhima, took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the baby shower. She captioned the pictures with Alia and Ranbir as 'Mommy to be' and 'Daddy to be'.

Riddhima and Ranbir
Riddhima and Ranbir Instagram
Riddhima and Alia
Riddhima and Alia Instagram

For the occasion, Alia chose a beautiful yellow ensemble while Ranbir donned a peach-colored Kurta and white pajamas.

The director of 'Brahmastra' - Ayan Mukerji too, attended the event as he is very close to Ranbir, having worked with him in all his three directorials so far. Alia's close friends Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan were present too.

Ranbir's mom, Neetu Kapoor, shared a group picture featuring Alia, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Alia's mother Soni Razdan, Nitasha Nanda, Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Neila Devi, and others.

