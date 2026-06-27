Neeraj Ghaywan Slams TVF’s Panchayat For Ignoring Caste, Questions Village Portrayal And Representation

Neeraj Ghaywan criticised Panchayat for overlooking caste realities in rural India completely.
The filmmaker questioned TVF's absence of lower-caste and Muslim characters across multiple shows.
Panchayat's four successful seasons have now sparked renewed debate over authentic representation.
Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan has criticised TVF's Panchayat, arguing that the widely acclaimed series presents a version of rural India that overlooks caste realities. Speaking in a recent interview, the director said the show's fictional village appears "caste-blind", despite being celebrated as one of the most authentic portrayals of village life. His remarks have reignited conversations around representation in Indian cinema and streaming content.
Neeraj Ghaywan questions TVF's approach to representation
During a conversation with Yuvaa, Ghaywan praised TVF's storytelling but questioned its casting and character choices. It was said by the filmmaker that every major TVF show has predominantly featured upper-caste characters while excluding lower-caste communities and Muslims. He argued that creators with access to education and influence should be more conscious of the stories they choose to tell.
Panchayat debate sparks wider conversation on caste in cinema
Referring specifically to Panchayat, Ghaywan said the series cannot be considered a complete representation of rural India if only upper-caste identities are visible. According to him, a village where no lower-caste voices are present does not reflect India's social reality.
He further suggested that older filmmakers may have overlooked these issues, but newer creators have a greater responsibility to acknowledge them. The comments have sparked fresh debate online, with viewers discussing whether realism in fiction should also include social hierarchies that shape everyday life.
Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, has become one of India's most successful streaming series, completing four seasons.
Meanwhile, Ghaywan has been enjoying critical success with Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. The film recently won Best Picture and Best Film Writing at the Chetak SCREEN Awards, adding further weight to the filmmaker's voice on representation in Indian cinema.