Neeraj Ghaywan Criticises Glorification Of Violence In Films, Citing A Scene From Tere Ishk Mein: 'It’s Just Plain Ugly'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Neeraj Ghaywan criticised Tere Ishk Mein’s violence scene, saying it was triggering and “not even smart, just plain ugly”.

Neeraj Ghaywan, Tere Ishk Mein
Neeraj Ghaywan criticises violence and toxic masculinity in Tere Ishk Mein Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Neeraj Ghaywan has criticised modern Indian cinema's graphic violence and toxic hypermasculinity.

  • He said this kind of depiction triggers abuse victims.

  • Ghaywan, giving an example of Tere Ishk Mein scene, said it triggered him.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein (2025) was criticised for the depiction of graphic violence, promoting toxic masculinity and featuring scenes like Dhanush's character threatening an acid attack. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan has criticised modern Indian cinema for its lazy portrayals of violence and severe lack of marginalised representation. Highlighting the acid attack sequence in Tere Ishk Mein, he called it "plain ugly".

Neeraj Ghaywan criticises violence on screen

During his appearance on the show Yuvaa, Ghaywan said filmmakers frequently use graphic violence without considering the psychological impact on audiences. The Maasan director said such depictions often harm victims of abuse.

"People say, ‘Unless you show violence, how will you talk about violence?’ Yeah, that is true. But there are ways to show and make you feel the violence. An example would be a woman who is slapped continuously for some time. If I show this person getting beaten constantly, you’re going to trigger so many women who’ve gone through that. Not just women, people who’ve gone through that," he said,

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"It is going to be very triggering. Of course, there will be other people who’ll say, ‘such a tragic thing happened’ Of course, that’s fine. But you are inadvertently also triggering so many people through that depiction. And that takes a long time to heal from," he added.

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Calls out violence in Tere Ishk Mein

Specifically mentioning Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, Ghaywan said he saw the trailer. "There is a scene where he’s (Dhanush) carrying that bottle to a wedding, and he’s almost about to throw it like acid on the girl (Kriti). It must be so triggering for so many people. I got triggered myself watching it."

"It’s just plain ugly to put that in, just because toxicity is ‘cool’ these days. I feel the portrayal of violence is about who you are triggering, what you’re trying to say, and there are smarter ways to do these things, added the Homebound director.

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About Tere Ishk Mein

Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav wrote the screenplay. It follows Shankar, who falls in love with Mukti while she is pursuing a PhD. She uses him as the subject for her thesis. Dhanush is heartbroken when Mukti leaves him. They go different paths, but destiny brings them together, revisiting the scars of their past.

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