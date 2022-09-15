Neelu Kohli: 'Have Vivid Memories About 1984 Because My Family Was Affected'

Neelu Kohli is all set for her next venture and she will be seen next in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Jogi', based on the anti-Sikh riots. She recalls several painful memories associated with the riots and how her family got affected.

Going down the memory lane, she shares: "I have very vivid memories about 1984 because my family was really affected."



"I was in Chandigarh at that time but my parents in Ranchi were riot victims and my dad lost everything in the riots. After his retirement, he had some money with which he started a construction business with his brother and he lost everything. He never recovered after that and subsequently passed away. I felt after the riot, he was sad and had taken a lot on his heart."



Neelu also shares a scene in the film which has certain similarities with her real life.



"Coincidentally there is a scene between Jogi and me, a very intense scene which is there in the trailer. He comes with his hair and for a sardar to cut his hair is one of the biggest things. My brother and my mother went through something similar and I could relive each and every memory of that while doing that scene."



She also shares that for this role she doesn't have to prepare much as she could relate to the situation and the character very well.



"I really didn't do too much preparation because I had lived through that situation. So for me it was like redemption."



Talking about the director Ali Abbas Zafar who is known for his blockbuster 'Gunday', 'Sultan', 'Bharat', Neelu says: "Ali sir is known for his commercial movies but I was blown away by his take on this subject."



"He always encouraged every actor on the set. He is also someone who is quite fast with his work. He doesn't believe in retakes and I really could not imagine that my work was over. Also the set in Film city was 'very authentic'. I loved working with him. He's done full justice to the topic."



Kohli has been part of TV shows like 'Choti Sarrdaarni', 'Maddam Sir', 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar' and she was also seen in films such as 'Manmarziyaan', 'Run', 'Dil Kya Kare' and many more and is debuting on OTT with 'Jogi'.



"I see OTT as the biggest boon for actors like us. Our world has changed; there's so much work that is being offered to us. TV has become a medium which now needs to work on with a fresh perspective."



"On OTT I am exploring a new myself. I look forward to and enjoy every moment of this phase of my life. This medium is like a dream come true for me. I am a greedy actor for better and good roles. I also want to reach out to the makers and let them know that I am a very dependable actor and I take my work very seriously," she concludes.