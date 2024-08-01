Model-turned-actor Natasa Stankovic has been in the news since she announced her split with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. After the announcement, she moved back to her home country – Serbia. Recently, she celebrated her son Agastya’s fourth birthday. She threw a Hot Wheels-themed birthday party for him which was attended by his friends.
Taking to her Instagram, Natasa Stankovic shared a series of adorable pictures from Agastya’s birthday party. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “#aguturns4.” The first picture showed Stankovic hugging her son from behind as they posed in front of the blue Hot Wheels-themed cake. Another picture gave a glimpse of the décor which looked like a racetrack. Agastya wore a white shirt and shorts that was in line with the theme. Other pictures show him playing and enjoying with his friends.
Take a look at the post shared by Natasa Stankovic here.
The picture has fetched over 273K likes. Taking to the comments, some fans bashed her and called her names for not inviting Hardik Pandya to the celebrations. While other fans spoke in her defense and stood for her. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “It would be more beautiful if the father would've been there!” A second fan commented, “All the people commenting on that Hardik is missing, he is literally in Sri Lanka for the match, and it was on Agastya's birthday, do you expect him to come to Serbia instead of attending the match? Are you all okay? You really find reasons to blame women, don't you?” A third fan said, “Stop hating on a mom who is trying the best for her kid.”
Stankovic and Pandya had tied the knot in 2020. They announced their separation last month through a social media post.