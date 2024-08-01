The picture has fetched over 273K likes. Taking to the comments, some fans bashed her and called her names for not inviting Hardik Pandya to the celebrations. While other fans spoke in her defense and stood for her. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “It would be more beautiful if the father would've been there!” A second fan commented, “All the people commenting on that Hardik is missing, he is literally in Sri Lanka for the match, and it was on Agastya's birthday, do you expect him to come to Serbia instead of attending the match? Are you all okay? You really find reasons to blame women, don't you?” A third fan said, “Stop hating on a mom who is trying the best for her kid.”