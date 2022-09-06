Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Nagesh Kukunoor To Direct Series On Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination

A series detailing the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi is under development with acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor attached as director.

Nagesh Kukunoor
Nagesh Kukunoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 6:38 pm

A series detailing the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi is under development with acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor attached as director.

Content studio Applause Entertainment has greenlit "Trail of an Assassin", which is based on former journalist Anirudhya Mitra's book "Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassin".

The forthcoming crime procedural series will be a blow-by-blow account of how the CBI's Special Investigation Team cracked the assassination plot, identified the assassins and chased the mastermind, to his final hideout.

Nagesh Kukunoor, who previously created "City of Dreams" for Applause Entertainment, said he is looking forward to working on the show.

"I look forward to taking on this gritty and thrilling piece of storytelling, adapted from 'Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassin'.

"It has always been an enriching and creatively satisfying experience collaborating with Applause Entertainment and excited to see how this one unfolds," the two-time National Award winner said in a statement.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said the studio is pleased to once again collaborate with Kukunoor to bring this gut-wrenching story to a contemporary audience.

"Driven and guided by our values of being ambitious, audacious and disruptive, we believe the adaptation of Anirudhya Mitra’s book certainly makes for a compelling story to tell. Most are aware of this incident through the medium of news and will now get a dramatized insider view of the largest manhunt in Indian history," added Nair.

Related stories

I'm Everything That Is Not 'Commercial': Nagesh Kukunoor

Nagesh Kukunoor On His Telugu Foray: 'Modern Love Hyderabad' Gave Me A Free Rein

Nagesh Kukunoor: 'Modern Love Hyderabad' Is A Love Letter To Love Itself

With "Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassin", Mitra said he has tried to provide "the most definitive account of the biggest manhunt launched in India".

"The audio-visual format enables the story's numerous facets and layers to be presented in a more nuanced and engrossing manner. With Applause Entertainment’s reputation for passionate storytelling and Nagesh Kukunoor’s directorial expertise, I’m confident that an exciting series lies ahead of us," the author further said.

Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at a poll rally. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rajiv Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Nagesh Kukunoor Trail Of An Assassin Upcoming Series Applause Entertainment City Of Dreams India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup 2022: India Aim For Double Vs Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022: India Aim For Double Vs Pakistan

IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live: Virat Kohli Departs For A Duck, India (36/2) Rebuild

IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live: Virat Kohli Departs For A Duck, India (36/2) Rebuild