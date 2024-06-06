‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down

Romantic sports drama ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, released in cinemas on May 31. Now after almost a week at the box office, the film is struggling to keep a momentum with its collections in India. As per industry tracker, Sacnilk.com, the film minted just over ₹1 crore on Wednesday. For those caught unaware, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
As per the film’s latest collections, it has earned ₹1.75 crore as per early estimates on its sixth day of release, which was its first Wednesday at the box office. So far, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ has been able to collect around ₹22.60 crore, and has not broken its opening day numbers of ₹6.75 crore in the following days, so far. In fact, the film has not been able to reach the figures in double digits. On Monday too, the film saw a dip and earned ₹ 2.15 crore. The film had its lowest day collections on Day 5, with ₹1.85 crore. As for its occupancy, the film had an overall 11.31% occupancy in Hindi on Wednesday.
Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is about a couple and their passion for cricket. While Janhvi plays a doctor in the film, she turns into a cricketer, after her husband Mahendra, played by Rajkummar, encourages her to chase her dream. Rajkummar also becomes her coach. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Zarina Wahab among others. It is the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan after ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. Interestingly, the film is also a reunion for Rajkummar and Janhvi, who earlier featured together in ‘Roohi’.
Nonetheless, the film has been getting a positive response from the fans and the critics. Reacting to it, Janhvi said in a statement, “Your love has motivated me to keep going and keep working even harder and pushing myself in my craft. Your love is worth everything! Mr and Mrs Mahi is a piece of my heart and for all those who understood and connected with what we were trying to say, thank you.”