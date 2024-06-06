‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down

As per the film’s latest collections, it has earned ₹1.75 crore as per early estimates on its sixth day of release, which was its first Wednesday at the box office. So far, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ has been able to collect around ₹22.60 crore, and has not broken its opening day numbers of ₹6.75 crore in the following days, so far. In fact, the film has not been able to reach the figures in double digits. On Monday too, the film saw a dip and earned ₹ 2.15 crore. The film had its lowest day collections on Day 5, with ₹1.85 crore. As for its occupancy, the film had an overall 11.31% occupancy in Hindi on Wednesday.