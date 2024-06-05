'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Breaches Rs 20 Crore-Mark

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' that released last Friday on May 31, is struggling at the box office. Though Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer opened to good numbers on day 1, it saw a huge drop in its collections on day 2. However, on day 3. on its first Sunday, the film witnessed a slight rise in its earnings. But again, the movie saw a major dip on day 4 and failed the Monday test at the box office. On day 5, on its first Tuesday, the collections saw a further dip.