'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Breaches Rs 20 Crore-Mark

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer saw a slight drop in its collections. However, it crossed the Rs 20-crore mark.

A still of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao from Mr & Mrs Mahi
'Mr & Mrs Mahi' box office collection Photo: Instagram
'Mr & Mrs Mahi' that released last Friday on May 31, is struggling at the box office. Though Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer opened to good numbers on day 1, it saw a huge drop in its collections on day 2. However, on day 3. on its first Sunday, the film witnessed a slight rise in its earnings. But again, the movie saw a major dip on day 4 and failed the Monday test at the box office. On day 5, on its first Tuesday, the collections saw a further dip.

As per a report in Sacnilk, on day 1, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' collected Rs 6.75 crore, on day 2, it earned Rs 4.6 crore, on day 3, the film pocketed Rs 5.5 crore, on day 4, it minted Rs 2.15 crore and on day 5, the sports drama raked in Rs 2.10 crore (as per early estimates). The total box office collection of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' on the fifth day of its release stands at Rs 21.10 crore.

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' had an overall 10.60% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. Night shows had maximum footfalls of 12.38% followed by afternoon shows with 11.56%, evening shows witnessed 11.20% and morning shows had less numbers of just 7.24%.

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' doesn't have major competitors this week. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films' 'Munjya' is releasing on June 7. It stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj in key roles. Going by the trailer, it seems to be a visual treat for the audiences. Let's see how Janhvi-Rajkummar starrer performs this week.

But in the upcoming week, there is Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' which is a major release on June 14. In that case, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' will face a tough competition at the box office.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' has been jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Zarina Wahab among others.

