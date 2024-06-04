Art & Entertainment

Did You Know? Rajkummar Rao Once Drank Half A Bottle Of Betadine; Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why

Janhvi Kapoor recalled how Rajkummar Rao drank half a bottle of Betadine after she told him it would cure his throat. The actors have worked in 'Mr And Mrs Mahi.'

Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have stunned their fans with their impeccable chemistry in ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi.’ As they are currently basking in the success of this film, they recently opened up about their bond and shared anecdotes from the sets. In a recent interview, Kapoor revealed that Rao ends up trusting people easily. She recalled an incident when the actor drank half a bottle of Betadine because she told him it would cure his sore throat.

Appearing on the latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Janhvi Kapoor shared this incident that took place while they were filming for ‘Roohi.’ Kapoor recalled how she had asked Rajkummar Rao to have Betadine because it would cure his sore throat. The actor said, “He believes people very easily. Once on the set of ‘Roohi’, he had a sore throat and I told him that there is a medicine called Betadine and told him that you have to have it because it will cure your sore throat. Just because I said ‘You have to have it’ he took it. So, you need to gargle with Betadine and not drink it. He trusted me so easily that he drank Betadine.”

Kapoor said that Rao did not gargle with the medicine, but he drank it. She continued, “The next day I even asked him, ‘How are you feeling?’ and he said, ‘Yes, it is cured completely.’ I asked him how many times did he gargle and he said, ‘No no, I drank half the bottle.’ I was like, ‘Why did you drink it?’”

The actors have previously worked in ‘Roohi.’ This Sharan Sharma directorial marks their second collaboration. ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ revolves around Mahendra, an unsuccessful cricket player, and Mahima, a doctor. They share a passion for cricket. After witnessing his wife smash tennis ball sixes, Mr. Mahi eventually realizes she has cricket talent and supports her to pursue her ambition of becoming a player. In just four days after its premiere, the movie has made Rs 2.15 crore at the box office.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins 2 Seats In Gujarat; Cong Secures 2 In Himachal
  2. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Jagan Reddy May Resign Today As TDP Surges Ahead With 133 Seats
  3. Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Set To End As BJP Crosses Majority | Winners List
  4. Bypolls Results 2024: BJP Holds Strong In Gujarat, UP; Cong Leads In 4 Out 6 Himachal Seats| FULL LIST
  5. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results: Full Winners List
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Rajkummar Rao Once Drank Half A Bottle Of Betadine; Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: 5 Reasons Why You Need To Plunge Yourself Into The Enduring Legacy Of The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
  3. 'Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2' Trailer Review: Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Struggles To Keep Her Identity Hidden
  4. Amrit Kaur Speaks Up For Palestine In Her Winning Speech At The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards
  5. Lady Gaga Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With A Bump At Her Sister's Wedding, Fans Can't Wait For The Good News
Sports News
  1. Indonesia Open Badminton 2024: Lakshya Sen Beats Kanta Tsuneyama, Enters Second Round
  2. IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gavaskar Picks India's Playing XI, Kohli To Open With...
  3. AFG Vs UGA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Demolish Uganda - Data Debrief
  4. IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: India Face Potential Banana Skin Fixture In Opener
  5. Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. South Korean President Vows To Expand Aid Contribution, Mineral Ties With Africa
  2. China's Spacecraft Takes Off From Far Side Of Moon To Bring Home First Samples
  3. A Court In PoK Rejects Kashmiri Poet Ahmed Farhad's Bail Plea
  4. Pakistani High Court Orders De-Sealing Of Imran Khan's Party Office In Islamabad
  5. Pakistan: Islamabad Court Orders De-sealing Of Imran Khan’s Party Office
Latest Stories
  1. Election Commission Of India Lok Sabha Results: NDA Set For Majority, INDIA Exceeds Expectations
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Both Concede Defeat
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc Shines, Ahead In 40 Seats
  4. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins Jharsuguda; Crosses Majority With 77 Leads
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: 295 Vs 230, NDA's Majority Reduces In Trends; Pawar Approaches BJP Allies Naidu, Nitish
  6. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Jagan Reddy May Resign Today As TDP Surges Ahead With 133 Seats
  7. Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP, Congress Tied In Telangana, NDA Heading Towards Majority In Andhra; DMK, Allies Set To Sweep In Tamil Nadu
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins 2 Seats In Gujarat; Cong Secures 2 In Himachal