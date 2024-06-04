Appearing on the latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Janhvi Kapoor shared this incident that took place while they were filming for ‘Roohi.’ Kapoor recalled how she had asked Rajkummar Rao to have Betadine because it would cure his sore throat. The actor said, “He believes people very easily. Once on the set of ‘Roohi’, he had a sore throat and I told him that there is a medicine called Betadine and told him that you have to have it because it will cure your sore throat. Just because I said ‘You have to have it’ he took it. So, you need to gargle with Betadine and not drink it. He trusted me so easily that he drank Betadine.”