Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have stunned their fans with their impeccable chemistry in ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi.’ As they are currently basking in the success of this film, they recently opened up about their bond and shared anecdotes from the sets. In a recent interview, Kapoor revealed that Rao ends up trusting people easily. She recalled an incident when the actor drank half a bottle of Betadine because she told him it would cure his sore throat.
Appearing on the latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Janhvi Kapoor shared this incident that took place while they were filming for ‘Roohi.’ Kapoor recalled how she had asked Rajkummar Rao to have Betadine because it would cure his sore throat. The actor said, “He believes people very easily. Once on the set of ‘Roohi’, he had a sore throat and I told him that there is a medicine called Betadine and told him that you have to have it because it will cure your sore throat. Just because I said ‘You have to have it’ he took it. So, you need to gargle with Betadine and not drink it. He trusted me so easily that he drank Betadine.”
Kapoor said that Rao did not gargle with the medicine, but he drank it. She continued, “The next day I even asked him, ‘How are you feeling?’ and he said, ‘Yes, it is cured completely.’ I asked him how many times did he gargle and he said, ‘No no, I drank half the bottle.’ I was like, ‘Why did you drink it?’”
The actors have previously worked in ‘Roohi.’ This Sharan Sharma directorial marks their second collaboration. ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ revolves around Mahendra, an unsuccessful cricket player, and Mahima, a doctor. They share a passion for cricket. After witnessing his wife smash tennis ball sixes, Mr. Mahi eventually realizes she has cricket talent and supports her to pursue her ambition of becoming a player. In just four days after its premiere, the movie has made Rs 2.15 crore at the box office.