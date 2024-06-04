Art & Entertainment

‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Drama Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore

The box office collection of the film stood at Rs 2.15 crore on its fourth day, with its total to Rs 19 crore.


‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Poster Photo: Instagram


‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, starring actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, released in cinemas on May 31, and it has managed to hold fort decently on its crucial first Monday test. The Karan Johar backed film, however, saw a drop of around 60 percent from Sunday collections, which were at Rs 5.50 crores, industry tracker Sacnilk reported. On its fourth day at the box office, the film collected Rs 2.15 crore, taking the total to Rs 19 crore.

To say the least, the drop in collections on Monday was expected but the film, with a positive word of mouth, managed to perform decently. The opening day collections of ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ were Rs 6.75 crore, which is around 65 percent, but it was also due to the cinema lovers day, where tickets were priced at Rs 99.

As per the industry tracker, “In real value, the drop from Friday is around 40% which is a decent hold.” The romantic sports drama overall recorded a good weekend of Rs 16.85 crore. With no major release lined up for the next week, the film might be able to trend well in the coming days, and collect in a respectable lifetime total. The only immediate release the film is facing would be Sharwari Wagh-Mona Singh;s horror comedy ‘Munjya’, set to release this Friday. However, since there is a major shift in showcasing of the two films, they have the much-needed space between them. 

Coming to Rajkummar Rao, he was also recently seen in ‘Srikanth’. The film is still running in cinemas and is expected to wrap up at an impressive Rs 50 crore. The next big release in cinema halls is Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’, which is set to release on June 14, followed by ‘Kalki AD 2898’, the pan India sci-fi film, headlined by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. 

