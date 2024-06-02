'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Witnesses A Drop In Earnings

An excerpt from Outlook India review of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' read: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is probably one of the weakest films of 2024 and, more so, one of the weakest films of Rajkummar Rao and of Janhvi Kapoor. Sharan Sharma’s direction has a lot of aspects that will make you question why this film was even made in today’s woke-times. Had it been an OTT release, there was still some scope for people to watch this film and have some good family time, but it’s hara-kiri to ask people to spend money for this film at the theatres.''