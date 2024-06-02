'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Witnesses A Drop In Earnings

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hit the theatres on Friday, May 31. Despite the hype and promotions, the sports drama opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. However, the film witnessed a decent opening at the box office. As per a report in Sacnilk, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' collected Rs 6.75 crore on day 1. On day 2, it saw a dip in its collections as the film minted only Rs 4.6 crore. The total box office collection of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' stands at Rs 11.35 crore. The worldwide collection is Rs 13.10 crore.
'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' had an overall 20.13% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Night shows witnessed highest footfalls of 25.31%, evening shows had 23.17%, afternoon shows saw an occupancy of 21.65% and morning shows witnessed 10.39%.
Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi. The film has been jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film revolves around the story of Mahima (played by Janhvi), who is a doctor, but has a passion for cricket, marries Mahendra, (played by Rajkummar) a former cricketer who encourages his wife to pursue her dreams in cricket. The film also stars Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma and Kumud Mishra in key roles.
An excerpt from Outlook India review of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' read: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is probably one of the weakest films of 2024 and, more so, one of the weakest films of Rajkummar Rao and of Janhvi Kapoor. Sharan Sharma’s direction has a lot of aspects that will make you question why this film was even made in today’s woke-times. Had it been an OTT release, there was still some scope for people to watch this film and have some good family time, but it’s hara-kiri to ask people to spend money for this film at the theatres.''
Have you watched 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' yet? Do let us know your views.