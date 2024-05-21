Actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi.’ The actor is set to share the screen with Rajkummar Rao in this film. For her role in this project, the actor learned how to play cricket. In a recent interview, she spoke about the intense training that she had to go through for her role.
Speaking at a promotional event for ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about how she learned cricket for her role in this film. The actor will play the role of Mahi, a doctor turned cricketer. She revealed how she had to lose weight for her role. She mentioned how she had to undergo intense transformations as well. As quoted by The Times Of India, Kapoor said, “My daily routine was very intense. I was at the peak of my training, and my coach, Abhishek Nair, said that the training I was undergoing was more intense than what they did with their IPL players.”
The actor also mentioned that she used to train alongside the Kolkata Knight Riders players as well. She revealed that she would train with them for five to six hours every day. She continued, “I used to wake up in the morning and practice in the nets with the KKR players, who he had recruited. We would practice there for 2 hours. Then I would go to Bandra for strength training, conditioning, and cardio, which took about an hour. After that, I would attend meetings. If there was a shoot, I would go for the shoot, and after wrapping up, I would practice for another 2 hours at a ground in Bandra. So yeah, it was almost 5-6 hours of physical training every day. I was following a very low-carb diet and shooting simultaneously for other projects.”
Helmed by Sharan Sharma, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ revolves around the story of a husband and wife. This is the second time the actor will be working with the director. They had previously worked in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.’