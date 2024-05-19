Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Feeling 'Sexualized' By The Media When She Was 12-13 Years Old

Janhvi Kapoor opened up on trolls and character assassination. She said she has been navigating it for a long time.

Janhvi Kapoor
Actress Janhvi Kapoor who made her Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak' (2018) has come a long way in her career. She has evolved as an actor and today, she is among the list of actors with whom every filmmaker dreams to work. At the start of her career, Janhvi was subjected to trolls on social media. But she focussed on her work and has made a mark in the industry.

Janhvi is currently gearing up for the release of the sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. She has been promoting her upcoming film with her co-actor Rajkummar Rao. In one of the promotional videos, she was joined by Raj and producer Karan Johar. The video was posted on Dharma Productions' social media handles. During the conversation, Janhvi opened up about getting ‘sexualized’ at a very young age.

When Janhvi was asked about her reaction to the objectification she faces, she told Karan, “I feel like this is also an aspect that I have been navigating for a long time.'' Further elaborating the 'Mili' actress said that she felt sexualized by the media when she was just 12-13 years old when she went to an event her parents. ''There were pictures of me in the media and social media had just started. I found pictures of me in what seemed like a pornographic site, and boys in my school were like looking at it and laughing,'' said Janhvi.

She added, “It is a very weird thing to navigate and I have been navigating it for a very long time. I think I am very apologetic about where I come from and I need to get over that. I am sure other people deal with it in a much more different sense. I still think the way I am explaining it and my experiences of it are very privileged. But it was complicated… There is a sort of character assassination that a girl faces when she dresses in a way that makes it seem like she is comfortable with her sexuality.”

Coming back to 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', the movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 31.

