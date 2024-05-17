Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Calls Shikhar Pahariya Her ‘Support System’: We’ve Raised Each Other

Janhvi Kapoor said that Shikhar Pahariya has been a part of her life since she was 15-16 years old and they share each other’s dreams.

Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor opens up on Shikhar Pahariya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have never declared their love for each other publicly but their gestures for each other hint that they are indeed head over heels in love. In an interview for her upcoming movie 'Srikanth', when Janhvi was asked about Shikhar, she poured her heart out and called him her support system. The 'Mili' actress also said that Shikhar has been a part of her life since she was 15-16 years old and they share each other’s dreams.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, when Janhvi was asked to name two people who have supported her in her dreams. She first took her parents, late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's name, and then Shikhar. She said, “He has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other''.

It was on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan', Janhvi had first hinted about dating Shikhar. But in last year's season, when Janhvi appeared with her sister Khushi Kapoor, the latter took Shikhar’s name in the conversation. Khushi was about to reveal something but Janhvi stopped her.

Janhvi and Shikhar are often spotted together at various events, including temple visits, dinner and lunch dates and others. Shikhar even accompanied Janhvi and Khushi atb Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. At the special screening of the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Maidaan', which is a production of Boney Kapoor, Janhvi somewhat confirmed her relationship with Shikhar. She wore a necklace that had “Shiku” written on it.

Recently, an Instagram fan page speculated that Janhvi might get married to Shikhar at Tirupati temple. The actress shut down the rumoursas she said, “Kuch bhi (What even!).”

On the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for the release of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 31. Apart from this, she also has 'Devara' with Jr NTR, 'Ulajh' and 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. Janhvi is also part of a film with Ram Charan.  

