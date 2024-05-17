Janhvi Kapoor Calls Shikhar Pahariya Her ‘Support System’: We’ve Raised Each Other

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, when Janhvi was asked to name two people who have supported her in her dreams. She first took her parents, late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's name, and then Shikhar. She said, “He has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other''.