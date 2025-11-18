KIFF 2025: Romería Review | Carla Simón Mines Beguiling Sensuality In A Familiar Memory Piece

DP Hélène Louvart, who’s realized sublime visions in Alice Rohrwacher’s films, teams up with Simón for the first time. Effects of this pairing are just as enchanting, revealed in a shimmering, sun-flecked tapestry. We’re whisked into a lulling world which is equally accented with awkward edges. Beneath cursory politeness and affectionate gestures of her father’s family ripple stiff tension. Everyone seems a bit cast askew on Marina’s arrival. Uncles and aunts cover up their real, thrusting feelings under posturing pleasantries. There’s a lot of masking and concealment, wary eliding of flinching conversation. Marina’s quest might have been initially triggered by practical considerations. Only gradually does it gather subtle emotional shape, as her curiosity about her parents expands. What was her father like? She’d never got to meet him. Romería drapes the absent father in a mystery whose unravelling is urgently sought. It’d also unlock the seemingly brief, intense flare of a relationship her parents had, before tragedy struck. The delineations of it all are foggy. Marina yearns for clarity, not necessarily answers. Increasingly, however, the lid is taken off hard truths. Whispers of her cousins provoke Marina into staking out steep terrain with her grand-parents, who can be unpleasant and prefer washing their hands off her. Simón’s eye for family dynamics coasts the film through wavering episodes. In a scabrous moment, Marina’s grandfather, while gifting kids in the family, tries to pay her out and keep her away.