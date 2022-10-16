Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
More Praise For 'Kantara', This Time From Anushka Shetty

Accolades for director Rishab Shetty's critically acclaimed Kannada film, 'Kantara' continue, with actress Anushka Shetty being the latest to shower praise on the film.

Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty Instagram

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 2:14 pm

Only a day before, Tamil star Dhanush and Telugu star Prabhas had praised the film.

Dhanush said: "'Kantara'...A Mind blowing!! A must watch... Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale Films. Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."

Prabhas, for his part, had said: "Watched 'Kantara' for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!"

The film features Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead and has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, 'Kantara' has music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

