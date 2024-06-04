Art & Entertainment

Monika Panwar: My Character Brings Much-Needed Positivity To ‘Gaanth’

Actress Monika Panwar has talked about her character in the gritty thriller series 'Gaanth' and said that her character brings much-needed positivity to the project.

Monika Panwar
Monika Panwar Photo: X
info_icon

Actress Monika Panwar has talked about her character in the gritty thriller series 'Gaanth' and said that her character brings much-needed positivity to the project.

Monika said: "It's always exciting to be part of stories that are different and also give you a chance to think and experiment. 'Gaanth' is special as I play a caring psychologist in a dark thriller. I feel my character brings much-needed positivity to the show. "Life has been slightly unfair to her, and she willingly gets involved in a murder investigation while discovering sides of herself that were long hidden."

The show, which also stars Manav Vij and Saloni Batra, centres on a mysterious mass suicide in East Delhi. Disgraced Inspector Gadar Singh and psychiatric intern Sakshi Murmu join forces to unravel the case of seven bodies hanging in a house. The actress from Uttarakhand was featured in films such as 'Super 30', 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka', and 'Class of '83'. She was last seen in 'Dukaan' by Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal. 'Gaanth' will be released on June 11 on JioCinema Premium.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore To AAP Leaders, Says ED
  2. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  3. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  4. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  5. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Singer Sonu Nigam Awarded Honorary Fellowship In UK
  2. Netflix Sets Date For 'Suits' Season Nine Premiere
  3. Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah Celebrate Birthday Of Twin Boys; Newly-Wed Arti Singh Loves It
  4. Kartik Aaryan Flaunts His Washboard Abs As He Does ‘Weight-Lifted Pull Ups’
  5. ‘Jamnapaar’ Made Ritvik Sahore Realise He Could Never Become A CA
Sports News
  1. Chelsea Football Club: Enzo Maresca Says It's A 'Dream' To Land Stamford Bridge Job
  2. Euro 2024: Italy Defender Giorgio Scalvini Out Of European Championship - Check Who Replaces Him
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Jos Buttler Makes Intensity Promise Ahead Of England's Opener
  4. French Open 2024: Consistency The Motivator For Aryna Sabalenka Following Emma Navarro Win
  5. Gibraltar 0-2 Scotland, International Friendly: Ryan Christie, Che Adams Strike To End Tartan Army's Winless Run
World News
  1. Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico
  2. Gaza War: Israel Confirms Deaths Of Four More Hostages
  3. NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It
  4. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  5. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Modi Govt 3.0 Or INDIA Bloc’s Debut? Counting Of Votes From 8 AM On Tuesday
  8. Sports News Highlights: Real Madrid Sign Kylian Mbappe From PSG