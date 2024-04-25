Art & Entertainment

Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' Set To Return With Another Season After Four Years

'Road to Kingdom' is scheduled to air in the latter half of this year.

Exciting news is on the horizon for K-Pop enthusiasts as reports confirm the highly anticipated return of Mnet’s captivating boy group competition, ‘Road to Kingdom.’ Following its successful previous season, fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming instalment, which is scheduled to air later this year, as revealed by SPOTV News.

While details such as the program’s title and broadcast schedule are currently undisclosed, the television music channel has officially announced the revival of the show, encouraging fans to await additional updates.

In response to the reports that surfaced online, Mnet confirmed, “A new season of ‘Road to Kingdom’ is slated for broadcast in the latter half of this year,” adding, “However, as it is still in the planning and preparation stages, we will reveal specific details such as the program title and broadcast date later. We ask for your anticipation.”

Debuting in 2020, the first season of ‘Road to Kingdom’ captivated audiences with its dynamic format, featuring seven boy groups - PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Child, THE BOYZ, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TO1 - engaged in thrilling yet comedic weekly missions. Every group demonstrated their talent and determination, fiercely vying for victory. The victorious team secured a prized position on the subsequent show, ‘Kingdom,’ elevating the competition’s intensity and captivating viewers all across the globe. The BOYZ emerged victorious in the competition, which was hosted by Lee Da-hee and Jang Sung-hyu.

With anticipation building for another thrilling season, fans eagerly speculate on which groups will grace the stage in the ‘Road to Kingdom’ arena. Amidst the vibrant K-Pop community, discussions are ongoing as to which groups would be taking part in the show. Enthusiasts eagerly await the line-up announcement and the revelation of new challenges that will test participating boy groups to their fullest potential.

