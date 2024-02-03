Miley Cyrus To Perform ‘Flowers’ At Grammy Awards

Singer Miley Cyrus, who is up for six awards this time around at the Grammy Awards, is expected to perform her smash 'Flowers' at the ceremony.

Cyrus was in Los Angeles Friday afternoon at the Crypto.com Arena to rehearse for the big show.

A source close to the situation described the rehearsal as “blow-you-away good” and that Cyrus is in fine vocal form. It’s believed that the Grammy appearance will be the first time she has performed the tune on TV since its release in January 2023, reports Variety.

'Flowers', an uptempo anthem of empowerment, is up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year honors. Variety has pegged it as the likely winner in the Record of the Year heat.