Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Michael Keaton Gets Teary-Eyed At SAG Awards Thinking Of Nephew Who Died Of Drug Overdose

Actor Michael Keaton got very emotional on stage at the SAG Awards as he lost his late nephew due to a drug overdose. He came up to accept the award, and in his speech, he can be seen getting teary-eyed.

Michael Keaton Gets Teary-Eyed At SAG Awards Thinking Of Nephew Who Died Of Drug Overdose
Michael Keaton Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 3:52 pm

Actor Michael Keaton surprised everyone with a delay in taking the stage during the 2022 SAG Awards, after winning the SAG Award for the best actor in a series or TV movie for ‘Dopesick’.

“Sorry! Quick trip to the men’s room. It is packed, by the way,” he said after rushing to the podium. The moment resembled that of American actress Christine Lahti who, after winning during the 1998 ‘Golden Globes’, admitted taking a restroom break minutes before winning the best actress in a TV drama series for ‘Chicago Hope’.

Related stories

'Squid Game' Actors Lee Jung-Jae, Jung Ho-Yeon Win Big At SAG Awards

'The Batman' Releases New Trailer; Michael Keaton Returns As The Caped Crusader In ‘The Flash’

Keaton became emotional while talking about his late nephew, who died from a drug overdose. He opened his speech on a note, he quickly began offering deep reflections on the night, acting and his ‘Dopesick’ role.

“There is an argument to be made … that a night like tonight is self-serving, narcissistic, it’s a legitimate argument to be made … But I’m so blessed to do what I do,” he said.

The actor further explained how being a part of a production like ‘Dopesick’ or ‘Worth’, could spawn thought, conversation and actual change. “Who gets to have that job? Seriously? How fortunate am I that good can come from something that I do just because I wanted to become an actor?”

“There’s massive inequity in the world. In ‘Dopesick’, when you talk about addiction, the way to heal the problem is to accept that you have a problem,” he continued. “Not our country, the entire world, economically, racially, socially, financially, there’s massive inequity in the world. There just is. There’s fair and there’s unfair. There’s not a lot of room in between. I can feel right now the rolling thunder of eye rolling coming across people saying to me things like, ‘shut up and dribble,’ ‘shut up and act.’ The acting I’ll quit. The shutting up, not so much. I’m blessed to do something that might improve someone’s life.”Keaton took a moment to pause as he choked back tears. “Given the subject matter, this is for my nephew Michael and my sister Pam. I lost my nephew Michael to drugs, and it hurts.” When the camera showed those in the audience even they could be seen visibly emotional.

In his Hollywood Reporter cover story, Keaton had explained how he was drawn to ‘Dopesick’, which explores the marketing techniques Purdue Pharma used to recruit OxyContin users and doctors, because of his nephew, who died from fentanyl and heroin use a few years ago. “I thought, ‘Well, if this is even remotely good, I have to do this,'” Keaton told THR. “It happens to be real good,” he had added.

The 28th annual SAG Awards ceremony took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Awards/Recognition Acting TV Show Movies American Shows California
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes