Megan Fox Flaunts 'Blue Bob' At Celsius Cosmic Desert Party On Coachella Weekend

Actress Megan Fox is practising self-love as the actress recently attended the Celsius Cosmic Desert party during Coachella weekend and revealed the inspiration behind her new blue hair.

Megan Fox Photo: Instagram
"I actually have a blue bob right now,” she said of her hair, which has acrylic blue extensions put in for the festival, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“We added the extensions in to give it more Coachella energy. I think I bleached it, and I destroyed it. So I might as well run through all the colours before I go brown.”

The colour complements Fox's look, which consists of a black leather jacket, a white Free People bodysuit and Levi's denim shorts — something she “threw together.”

The ‘Jennifer's Body’ actress told ‘People’ that her style vibe for festival season is all about originality, “I think it's important just to be you and not change your whole style just for a festival.”

Her latest hair transformation comes after she experimented with long platinum rose hair.

The movie star teased that she was ready for a change in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 31, writing, “in memoriam of my pink hair era February 2024-April 2024.”

