Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Meenakshi Chaudhary Cast In Thriller 'Kolai' Starring Vijay Antony

Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary will be a part of the upcoming Tamil movie 'Kolai'.

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 12:26 pm

Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the central character Leila in director Balaji K. Kumar's upcoming investigative thriller, 'Kolai', its makers disclosed on Thursday.

The gripping investigative thriller, which has actor Vijay Antony playing the lead, also features actors Ritika Singh, Murali Sharma, and Radhika among others.

Tweeting a poster of Chaudhary from the film which had her character name on it, director Kumar said, 

The tweet also had the hashtag, 'Who killed Leila', making it evident that the story of 'Kolai' (which means 'Murder' in English) revolves around Leila's death. Rumors doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Antony plays a detective in the murder mystery.

Sources say that the story of the film, which has triggered huge expectations, was finalized after the director wrote over 40 drafts of it in five years! The cinematography for the film is by Sivakumar Vijayan and the music is by Girish Gopalakrishnan.

[With Inputs from IANS]

