'MasterChef India Tamil’ Introduces 'ASMR' Challenge, Tests Culinary Sounds

‘MasterChef India Tamil’ has introduced its first-ever ASMR challenge of the season in its recent episode.

The home cooks had to prepare dishes that not only pleased the judges for the taste, presentation, and innovation, but also incorporated sound elements into the experience.

This meant using cooking techniques and plating methods that produce specific sounds like sizzling, crackling, and crushing.

The challenge elevates to another level as the home cooks would also have to explain why they chose a particular ingredient while making their innovative dishes, adding a layer of complexity and excitement for the audiences.

Pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity, the challenge showcases how food can be a feast for both ears and the taste buds.

The judges are Koushik Shankar, Rakesh Raghunathan and Shreeya Adka.

'MasterChef India Tamil' airs Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. on Sony LIV.

