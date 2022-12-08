Manoj Bajpayee’s Mother Geeta Devi Dies At 80

Manoj Bajpayee and his family have been bereaved. The actor’s mother, Geeta Devi, died a little while ago. The actor’s tea, has sent forth a statement confirming the news.

The whole film industry has gone sad after hearing of the death of Manoj Bajpayee’s mother’s death. Geeta Devi, who was 80 years old, was not keeping well for the past 20 days. She was admitted to the Max Pushpanjali Hospital. It was this morning at 8:30 am when she left for her heavenly abode.

Manoj Bajpayee had time and again said in interviews that his mother, Geeta Devi, was his pillar of strength.

Geeta Devi is survived by 3 sons and 3 daughters.

Outlook offers condolence to Manoj Bajpayee and the entire family. May Geeta Devi’s soul rest in peace.