Manoj Bajpayee On Choosing ‘Silence’: I Try To Bring Diversity In My Performance

Known for his exceptional performance throughout that glues the audience to the screen, Manoj Bajpayee has impeccably performed ACP Avinash, a cop who leaves no stone unturned steering the ship, in ‘Silence: Can You Hear It?’. The investigative thriller is having world television premiere on &pictures on October 15 and talking about why he took this role, the actor says he wanted to bring in variety.

“I try to bring in variety and diversity in my performance, it keeps the process challenging, which eventually translates into a refined performance on screen. I was trying something new with this film as I have never worked in a murder mystery genre before. What I loved the most about the script and my character was that it was a blend of passion and determination,” he says.

The actor also credited the director, Aban Bharucha Deohans.

“ I've known her for a long time and I wanted to support her in making this film both as an actor and a friend. She was very meticulous with the details of the script and I found it quite intriguing which really helped us to don our characters seamlessly. Making it was a great experience: the livewire cast, the fun, the hard work, couldn't have asked for anything more,” says Bajpayee.

In the film, Prachi Desai too plays a pivotal role of a cop and she says it was an exciting experience for her too.

"I have explored many roles in my career but a cop is a first for me. I’ve always enjoyed this genre, it keeps me intrigued and invested at all times and Silence was just that. Even while reading the script, it felt as if I was reading a murder mystery book in a script format. To top it all, I was thrilled to partner with Manoj sir. There is so much to learn from him, the way he deals with his craft as a professional and as a person. The way he humanizes every character that he plays is something I would really like to imbibe as an actor,” she says,

The film is building on a narrative around the mysterious murder of Pooja, the daughter of retired Justice Chaudhary.