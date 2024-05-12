Manoj Bajpayee Blames His Anger For Fallout With Hansal Mehta: Went Into My Bathroom And Cried

“It was a difficult time for all of us. My career was slipping away from me, a career which I got after a lot of hard work. Many other unwanted people got into the project, some because of me, some because of Hansal. Things weren’t right after that. Yes, you feel bad, but I’m not the sort of person who lets arguments affect him. But I felt bad that Hansal had to go through that whole protest,” he stated on the podcast.