Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash: ‘OG Gang’ Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Madhuri And Aishwarya Pose Together

Manish Malhotra's Diwali party was one grand affair, and it was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood film industry, from different generations. Seen in attendance were Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan, Varun Dhawan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty among others.

However, it was a reunion for several 90s actresses too, which Raveena Tandon called the ‘OG Gang’. For those of you who are wondering, Raveena shared a few exciting photos from the party on her Instagram account. In one of the photos, Raveena is seen posing with Madhuri Dixit Nene, her husband Dr. Nene, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Manish Malhotra. Captioning the image, Raveena even wrote, "The OG Gang!"

Raveena Tandon at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash Instagram

She also clicked selfies with Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan and Kajol.

Raveena also took selfies with Aditi Rao Hydari and Tapsee Pannu.

Meanwhile, Kajol posted a video of herself singing and dancing with Madhuri Dixit.

Clearly, Manish’s Diwali party was a star-studded affair.