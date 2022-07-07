Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Malayalam Actor Sreejith Ravi Arrested Under POCSO Act

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested under POSCO after two minor girls filed a complaint.

Sreejith Ravi
Sreejith Ravi Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 2:45 pm

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested in Thrissur on Thursday under the POCSO Act on a charge of indecent exposure.

Sreejith Ravi, son of popular actor T.G.Ravi was arrested for a similar offense in 2016, but he managed to wriggle out after the police allegedly registered the case on flimsy grounds.

On July 4, two children aged 14 and 9 complained to police about a man who came in a black car behaving indecently at a park in Thrissur - the cultural capital of the state.

Soon the Thrissur West police got into the act and screened the CCTV visuals and managed to zero in on the car. After reaching the accused's house, they realized that it belonged to the actor. He was taken into custody and a detailed probe into the case has been launched.

46-year-old Sreejith Ravi is a mechanical engineer by profession and also holds a degree in management. He entered the Malayalam film industry in 2005 and has acted in over 70 films.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sreejith Ravi Malayalam Actor Actor Sreejith Ravi POSCO Act Sexual Offense Malayalam Film Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case