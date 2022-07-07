Malayalam Actor Sreejith Ravi Arrested Under POCSO Act

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested in Thrissur on Thursday under the POCSO Act on a charge of indecent exposure.

Sreejith Ravi, son of popular actor T.G.Ravi was arrested for a similar offense in 2016, but he managed to wriggle out after the police allegedly registered the case on flimsy grounds.

On July 4, two children aged 14 and 9 complained to police about a man who came in a black car behaving indecently at a park in Thrissur - the cultural capital of the state.

Soon the Thrissur West police got into the act and screened the CCTV visuals and managed to zero in on the car. After reaching the accused's house, they realized that it belonged to the actor. He was taken into custody and a detailed probe into the case has been launched.

46-year-old Sreejith Ravi is a mechanical engineer by profession and also holds a degree in management. He entered the Malayalam film industry in 2005 and has acted in over 70 films.

[With Inputs from IANS]