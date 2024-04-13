‘Maidaan’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore Mark

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ hit the silver screens on April 11, and the film has been praised by the critics. However, the film’s good reviews have not been able to translate on to its box office collections. After a slow start on its opening day, the film managed to collect Rs 2.75 crore in the domestic market on Friday, taking its nett collections so far to Rs 9.85 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.
‘Maidaan’ is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. The film saw an overall 8.8 percent occupancy in Hindi on Friday, with most people opting for the film’s evening shows. In Mumbai, where there were 605 shows, an occupancy of 11.33 percent was seen. In Delhi and NCR with 753 shows, the film saw 7.3 percent occupancy. To boost ticket sales, the makers of ‘Maidaan’ have also come up with a buy one get one offer for the audience.
‘Maidaan’, which was released alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has not been able to outperform it. However, it still remains to be seen how the two films perform over the extended weekend. ‘Maidaan’ also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.
Coming to Ajay, the actor delivered a hit recently with ‘Shaitaan’, which also starred R Madhavan and Jyothika. The supernatural horror film made Rs 147.74 crore in the domestic box office. In fact, ‘Shaitaan’, made on a much lesser budget than ‘Maidaan’, is now the second biggest grosser of 2024, after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’, which collected Rs 199.45 crore.
Moving ahead, Ajay is forward to his next instalment of the ‘Singham’ franchise. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Singham Again’ also stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, among others.