‘Maidaan’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore Mark

‘Maidaan’ is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. The film saw an overall 8.8 percent occupancy in Hindi on Friday, with most people opting for the film’s evening shows. In Mumbai, where there were 605 shows, an occupancy of 11.33 percent was seen. In Delhi and NCR with 753 shows, the film saw 7.3 percent occupancy. To boost ticket sales, the makers of ‘Maidaan’ have also come up with a buy one get one offer for the audience.