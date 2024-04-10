‘Maidaan’ Movie Review: Ajay Devgn’s Football Drama Challenges Social Commentary By Delving Into Personal Journeys Alongside On-Field Triumphs

After a massive delay, ‘Maidaan’ has finally been released in theatres all over. The film has been in the making for over 3-4 years, and whenever there was a release date announced, something or the other came up and the film was pushed further ahead. With the film finally sticking on the Eid 2024 release date, it’s a day of joy not just for the cast and crew, but the billions of fans who were waiting to see another sports drama, and probably one of the first ones to ever tell the story of India’s triumphs in football in the past. Here’s all you need to know about ‘Maidaan’.