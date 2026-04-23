Maggie Gyllenhaal to Head Venice Film Festival Jury, Marks Major Moment

Summary of this article
Maggie Gyllenhaal's Venice Film Festival jury president role marks a major career milestone.
Third woman in five years to lead prestigious Venice Film Festival jury.
Festival runs from September 2 to 12 with lineup announcement on July 23.
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s appointment as Venice Film Festival jury president marks an important moment for this year’s edition, placing her at the centre of one of cinema’s most respected platforms. Known for her sharp creative choices, Gyllenhaal will now lead the main jury at the prestigious festival.
Maggie Gyllenhaal's Venice Film Festival jury role and statement
Gyllenhaal’s association with Venice is not new. She previously attended the festival in 2021 with her directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, which went on to win the award for Best Screenplay. That film established her as a filmmaker with a strong, independent voice.
Speaking about her new role, it was shared in an official statement that she felt “thrilled to accept the invitation” and described Venice as a space that supports “truthful, singular voices.” It was further added that the role would be approached with “curiosity, admiration and excitement,” rather than judgement.
Venice Film Festival jury history and Gyllenhaal’s journey
With this appointment, Gyllenhaal becomes the third woman to head the Venice jury in the past five years, following Isabelle Huppert, Julianne Moore and Cate Blanchett. The shift reflects a gradual but noticeable change in representation at major global festivals.
Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera described her career as one built with “intelligence and courage,” noting her ability to move between acting and directing with clarity. It was also highlighted that her perspective on cinema blends both intellectual depth and emotional instinct.
Gyllenhaal first gained recognition with Secretary in 2002 and later received an Academy Award nomination for Crazy Heart. Over the years, she has balanced mainstream and independent cinema, with performances in films such as The Dark Knight and The Kindergarten Teacher.
Her recent directorial work The Bride! has further strengthened her reputation as a filmmaker willing to take creative risks.
The Venice Film Festival is set to run from September 2 to 12, with the official lineup expected to be announced on July 23.