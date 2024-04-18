Art & Entertainment

Madhav Abhyankar Enters 'Atal' As Antagonist Who Creates Hurdles For The Future PM

Madhav Abhyankar, renowned for his roles in numerous successful Marathi shows and plays, has been roped in by the makers of 'Atal' to portray the character of a villain named Sudarshan Tripathi, who will play a crucial role in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life.

Madhav Abhyankar Photo: Times of India
Madhav's portrayal of the antagonist will introduce new obstacles and challenges into Young Atal's (Vyom Thakkar) life.

Talking about his character, Madhav shared: "Sudarshan is a strict Pandit characterised by his ultra-conservative views on social status, caste, and religion. He epitomises staunch belief in tradition and principles, valuing stability, continuity, and moral integrity above everything else. He derives wisdom from age-old customs, beliefs, and codes of conduct passed down through generations."

"As the esteemed president of Gwalior’s community, he prioritises maintaining order, preserving culture, and upholding moral standards, considering adherence to his principles crucial. His close relationships with British officials and local royalty make him a valuable ally to both parties," Madhav added.

The actor, who is known for his role in 'Vishwavinayak', said that Sudarshan’s character promises to be even more intense.

The show airs at 8 p.m. on &TV.

