Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Seen Together At Star-Studded Halloween Bash

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid seemingly have fun together at a Halloween party.

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 1:07 pm

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid seemingly have fun together at a Halloween party. 

Amid rumours of them being an item, the alleged couple was spotted hanging out together at the star-studded bash, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Page Six reported on Monday, October 31 that Leonardo and Gigi were seen together at CircoLoco's massive Halloween party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. According to eyewitnesses, the "Titanic" star and the model, along with her sister Bella Hadid, model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad arrived aboard the party bus.

"Leo wore a (scary) mask most of the night unless he was drinking," one of the sources told the outlet.

The source added that the 'Don't Look Up' actor's mask was "half monster, half zombie". It's also said that "the group got bottle service".

Stella Maxwell and Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton also attended the party, which was one of Rob Toma's Teksupport events. Also, there was 'House of the Dragon' star Matt Smith, who was reportedly dressed as a vampire.

Leonardo was pictured with Gigi for the first time, since news of their reported romance broke, in September. The pairing appeared to be the first time the Oscar winner has ever dated a woman older than 25, and Gigi would also be the first woman 'The Revenant' actor has dated who is a mother.

Then in October, Leonardo reportedly joined Gigi for her modelling jobs, at Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. The rumoured couple was even spotted at the same hotel, the luxurious Le Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris.

However, Gigi's sister Bella reportedly warned her older sibling against dating playboy Leo, telling that they're "ill-suited".

A source told Heat magazine, "Bella thinks that Gigi's too good for Leo, and the way he leapt to Gigi seemingly without a thought for his previous girlfriend gives Bella the shivers. Her worry is that Gigi could wind up hurt and embarrassed."

While Bella appeared to have negative reaction, Gigi's mom and dad both have positive feedback. Reacting to the dating rumors, Yolanda Hadid is reportedly "over the moon".

A source told 'In Touch Weekly' last week, "Yolanda is over the moon that her daughter has moved on. She has not and will not forgive (Zayn Malik) for getting into an altercation with her."

In the meantime, Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid told Daily Mail in September, "I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man." The 73-year-old then simply said, "I liked him."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Los Angeles Hollywood Hollywood Actor Stars Celebs Magazine In Touch Weekly Monday October Leonardo DiCaprio Gigi Hadid Los Angeles
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It