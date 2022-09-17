Leonardo DiCaprio Advises Timothee Chalamet Against Starring In Superhero Movies

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently not a fan of superhero movies and he has convinced Timothee Chalamet to follow in his footsteps.



The Oscar-winning actor has passed his wisdom to the 26-year-old star, which the latter has eagerly accepted as his career rule, reports aceshowbiz.com.



In an interview for an October issue of British Vogue published the 'Bones and All' star revealed the life advice that his 'Don't Look Up' co-star shared with him, which is, "No hard drugs and no superhero movies".



According to the publication, Chalamet has had no problem keeping up with the rule so far.



In the interview, Chalamet also discussed how his successful acting career didn't come align with adulthood.



"I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career," he shared.



"When COVID hit, it required me to take a step back and be humbled to the idea that the greatest rock star.... No, I don't want to use that word, sorry, sorry. Scratch rock star. But (everyone has to) deal with, like, taxes and the dentist and real adulting, you know?"



Timothee said, "I should have been trying to get my adult feet under myself a little bit earlier than I did."



Admitting that he wasn't prepared for adulthood, the 'Dune' star said: "I found myself having to really, you know, be honest with myself that where I've been able to get myself to in life was balls to the wall, like throwing everything at (it) at a young age that, by some miracle, got me to where I am."



Of why he's choosy on his roles and other gigs that he's accepted, Timothee divulged: "When (success) came my way, I felt very particular that I didn't want people - and I really didn't want to see myself - cashing in."