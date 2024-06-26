In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kumar Sanu confirmed that he will be taking the legal route to protect his voice. He mentioned that he does not want his voice to be used by AI tools for any reason without his consent. The singer said, “I recently went to the United States to perform in a string of concerts. My next move is going to be approaching the court and taking an order like this. Technology today is dominated by AI. Kisi bhi singer ka duplicate ban jaaye, I don’t think this will be correct. One has to protect themselves by way of such methods. AI is dangerous.”