Kumar Sanu To Approach Court To Get His Personality Rights Protected, Says 'AI Is Dangerous'

Kumar Sanu will be taking the legal route to protect his personality rights. The singer mentioned that he is taking this step following the rise of AI.

Kumar Sanu Photo: Facebook
With artificial intelligence slowly taking over the music industry, veteran singer Kumar Sanu is all set to get his personality rights protected. He will be following in the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. By getting his personality rights protected, the singer will have the right to protect his voice from any exploitation without his consent.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kumar Sanu confirmed that he will be taking the legal route to protect his voice. He mentioned that he does not want his voice to be used by AI tools for any reason without his consent. The singer said, “I recently went to the United States to perform in a string of concerts. My next move is going to be approaching the court and taking an order like this. Technology today is dominated by AI. Kisi bhi singer ka duplicate ban jaaye, I don’t think this will be correct. One has to protect themselves by way of such methods. AI is dangerous.”

In the same conversation, the ‘Saanson Ki Zaroorat’ singer also mentioned that producers should approach the original singers for the remakes of popular songs. He said that producers and directors are ignoring ‘melody’ and are using ‘saste’ lyrics to make remakes these days. Sanu stated, “I am okay if they remake old songs, but if the original singer is still capable of singing it again, then usse achha koi aur nahi gaa paayega. Yeh kyun nahi samaj paa rahe hain log?”

In September 2023, the Delhi High Court issued an ex-parte, omnibus injunction preventing entities from using Anil Kapoor’s name or any traits of his personality. A similar order was granted in favour of Amitabh Bachchan in November 2022.  

