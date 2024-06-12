Lalit Pandit Reveals Kumar Sanu Didn't Give Credit To Jatin-Lalit And Anand Bakshi For DDLJ's 'Tujhe Dekh To'

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer 1995 film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' is one of the most iconic movies of all time. Not only the film, the music and songs of the cult classic are still music lovers' favourite. The songs of the hit film, especially the 'Tujhe Dekha To' song is one of the most loved songs in Bollywood. It was composed by musical duo Jatin-Lalit, lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu. It was a chartbuster and still everyone's favourite. In an interview, Lalit Pandit, of the Jatin-Lalit duo, opened up about Kumar Sanu not giving credit to them and Bakshi for the success of the 'Tujhe Dekha To' song.