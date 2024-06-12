Art & Entertainment

Lalit Pandit Reveals Kumar Sanu Didn't Give Credit To Jatin-Lalit And Anand Bakshi For DDLJ's 'Tujhe Dekh To'

Lalit Pandit also revealed that 'Tujhe Dekha To' was Kumar Sanu's last song for Yash Raj Films banner.

Lalit Pandit, Kumar Sanu Photo: Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer 1995 film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' is one of the most iconic movies of all time. Not only the film, the music and songs of the cult classic are still music lovers' favourite. The songs of the hit film, especially the 'Tujhe Dekha To' song is one of the most loved songs in Bollywood. It was composed by musical duo Jatin-Lalit, lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu. It was a chartbuster and still everyone's favourite. In an interview, Lalit Pandit, of the Jatin-Lalit duo, opened up about Kumar Sanu not giving credit to them and Bakshi for the success of the 'Tujhe Dekha To' song.

Lalit told Bollywood Hungama, ''The fact that Kumar Sanu didn’t acknowledge Anand Bakshi who penned the lyrics and us Jatin-Lalit who composed the music for Tujhe Dekha To, which became a success, was a little upsetting. It is not good on his part to continuously say, ‘Mera gaana hai, mera gaana hai (It is my song).''

Lalit also said that a song doesn’t totally belong to the singer. He said the lyricist and composers play a huge role to make it a hit. He also added that composers decide who will be singing their songs. The composer further said that 'Tujhe Dekha To' was Kumar Sanu’s career’s best song and not giving credit to Anand Bakshi and them was not good.

Lalit also revealed that 'Tujhe Dekha To' was Sanu's last song for Yash Raj Films banner. He never collaborated with them post it. He also shared that a few unpleasant incidents happened during the making of the song. ''Yashji ne unko phir kabhi nahin gawaya. Kabhi kabhi galat baatein ho jatin hain,” he added.

On the work front, Lalit Pandit recently composed the song 'Thame Dil Ko' for 'Panchayat 3'.

