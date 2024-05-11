ADOR has issued a new update regarding the health of Hyein. In April, it was announced that the NewJeans member would be taking a hiatus from activities after sustaining a microfracture during practice. On May 8, the agency provided an official update on her condition. “Last month, Hyein felt pain in the top of her foot during practice. She visited the hospital, where she underwent a thorough examination and discovered a microfracture in her foot. She has since been focusing on treatment and recovery. However, the medical professionals have advised her to minimize any movement that may put unnecessary strain on the affected area. Consequently, Hyein will not take part in the official promotional activities for the double single ‘How Sweet,’ including music shows and performances, to focus on her recovery.”