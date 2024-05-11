This entire week of May has been filled with many K-Pop artists making history. From BLACKPINK’s JENNIE and Stray Kids attending the prestigious Met Gala to BTS creating yet another RIAA record, we have you covered.
Here are the top five newsmakers in the entertainment industry of the week, all the way from South Korea.
ATEEZ Makes History; Becomes 1st K-Pop Act To Headline MAWAZINE Music Festival
ATEEZ is set to make history as the first K-Pop act to headline the prestigious MAWAZINE Festival in Rabat, Morocco. With over 2.5 million attendees annually, the music festival is globally renowned and is celebrating its 19th edition this year. The band will grace the main stage, OLM SOUISSI, on June 23, following their electrifying performance at Coachella earlier this year.
BLACKPINK's JENNIE And Stray Kids Turn Heads At The 2024 Met Gala
JENNIE and Stray Kids turned heads at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6. Both artists took to social media handles to showcase their jaw-dropping ensembles from the prestigious event. While the BLACKPINK rapper donned an Alaïa custom asymmetrical draped dress, all the eight members of the group stunned in tailored custom suits by Tommy Hilfiger.
NewJeans' Hyein To Sit Out Of Comeback Activities Due To Surgery
ADOR has issued a new update regarding the health of Hyein. In April, it was announced that the NewJeans member would be taking a hiatus from activities after sustaining a microfracture during practice. On May 8, the agency provided an official update on her condition. “Last month, Hyein felt pain in the top of her foot during practice. She visited the hospital, where she underwent a thorough examination and discovered a microfracture in her foot. She has since been focusing on treatment and recovery. However, the medical professionals have advised her to minimize any movement that may put unnecessary strain on the affected area. Consequently, Hyein will not take part in the official promotional activities for the double single ‘How Sweet,’ including music shows and performances, to focus on her recovery.”
BTS' RM Drops Pre-Release Track 'Come Back To Me'
BTS’ leader RM has dropped a cinematic music video for a pre-released track. Titled ‘Come Back to Me,’ the indie pop song was unveiled on May 10 at 1 PM KST. The track offers a glimpse into RM'’ upcoming album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person,’ exploring themes of right and wrong through its poignant lyrics and captivating melody. Directed by Lee Sung Jin, the nearly six minutes long music video features actress Kim Minha, Joseph Lee, Lee Sukhyeong, Kim A Hyun, Choi Seung-yoon, Lee Sanghee, Kang Gilwoo, Gi So You.
BTS Makes RIAA History, 'Dynamite' Goes Quintuple Platinum In U.S.
Global sensation BTS has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Korean group to attain quintuple platinum status in the United States. On May 9, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), BTS’ 2020 hit single ‘Dynamite’ was certified quintuple platinum, signifying sales of over 5 million units. This achievement makes the Grammy-nominated song the first by a K-Pop band to reach this status in the U.S., with only PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ being the other artist’s song to accomplish this feat.