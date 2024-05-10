Art & Entertainment

BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Scripts RIAA History, Reaches Quintuple Platinum Status In The U.S

BTS' 'Dynamite' has sold over five million units in the United States. The band scripted RIAA history by attaining the reaching quintuple platinum status.

Advertisement

Instagram
BTS Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular Korean pop boy band, BTS, is no stranger to breaking records. Keeping in line with their winning streak, the band has now created history in the music industry. Their first-ever all-English track, ‘Dynamite,’ has sold over 5 million units in the United States. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) presented the quintuple platinum certification to the band.

In a historic accomplishment, BTS has reached quintuple platinum status in the United States, marking a significant milestone for the Korean music scene. Recently, on May 9, the RIAA awarded the quintuple platinum certification to the hit single that smashed musical charts domestically, as well as internationally. This achievement not only makes BTS the first Korean group to receive such a huge honour but it also makes the song the second K-Pop song to reach this level. Previously, the record was held by PSY’s hit track, ‘Gangnam Style.’

Advertisement

Since its release in 2020, ‘Dynamite’ has broken records worldwide. The song’s quintuple platinum status adds another feather to BTS’ cap. It also cements the band’s global influence. The song attained Gold status in March 2021. By November 2021, it had attained triple platinum status. Additionally, this track got the group their first-ever Grammy nomination in 2021 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Reacting to this achievement, fans took to their social media to express their joy. One fan said, “4 years in and still making records talk about impact.” A second fan wrote, “A global smash hit!” A third fan commented, “These guys are incredible honestly, I don't get it.”

Advertisement

As for the members’ current activities, they are currently undergoing their mandatory military duty in South Korea. Even as they fulfill their obligations, their songs continue to transcend borders and inspire fans. As each member pursues their projects during their hiatus for military service, fans are eagerly waiting for their reunion in June 2025.

Having debuted in 2010, the seven-member band — consisting of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—has mesmerized audiences with their stage presence and songs. Over the years, the band has grown into an international sensation.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Woman Employee Of Raj Bhavan To Write To President Murmu To Seek Justice On Molestation Issue
  2. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  3. Karnataka: Man Chops Off Minor Girl's Head After Their Marriage Put Off
  4. Important For India To Have Stable Leadership As World Will Witness Stormychurn: EAM Jaishankar
  5. Excise Policy: HC Seeks ED's Stand On BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea
Entertainment News
  1. Imtiaz Ali Shares Why Amar Singh Chamkila’s Cigarette Scene Was Animated: Didn’t Want Diljit Dosanjh To Smoke
  2. Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Son Zehaan's Birthday Party Interrupted By BMC, Municipal Body Demolished Decor
  3. Ali Fazal Lauds Wife Richa Chadha’s Performance In ‘Heeramandi’, Says ‘Only A Fool Would Not Take Lajjo’
  4. Akshay Kumar To Headline The Entertainers Tour With Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani And Stebin Ben In Australia
  5. Manisha Koirala Reveals Suffering From Depression During 'Heeramandi' Shoot, Says 'It Consumed Me'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  2. Arsenal's Season Positive Step Even If Premier League Title Eludes Them, Says Ray Parlour
  3. Bayer Leverkusen Deserve Treble, Says Xabi Alonso After Roma Late Show
  4. Hunt For India's Next Cricket Coach: Is Dravid's Position Untenable, Here's Update From BCCI
  5. IPL's Impact Player Rule Implemented As Test Case, Subject To Revision, Says Jay Shah
World News
  1. Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death
  2. Putin Reappoints Mishustin As Russia's Prime Minister
  3. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  4. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
  5. Gaza War: Israeli Military Says It Has Weapons It Needs For Rafah Ground Operation
Latest Stories
  1. SC Defers Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail: Will It Impact Lok Sabha Campaigns Of INDIA Bloc?
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail Till June 1 In Big Relief To AAP Ahead Of Voting In Delhi