BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Scripts RIAA History, Reaches Quintuple Platinum Status In The U.S

Popular Korean pop boy band, BTS, is no stranger to breaking records. Keeping in line with their winning streak, the band has now created history in the music industry. Their first-ever all-English track, ‘Dynamite,’ has sold over 5 million units in the United States. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) presented the quintuple platinum certification to the band.
In a historic accomplishment, BTS has reached quintuple platinum status in the United States, marking a significant milestone for the Korean music scene. Recently, on May 9, the RIAA awarded the quintuple platinum certification to the hit single that smashed musical charts domestically, as well as internationally. This achievement not only makes BTS the first Korean group to receive such a huge honour but it also makes the song the second K-Pop song to reach this level. Previously, the record was held by PSY’s hit track, ‘Gangnam Style.’
Since its release in 2020, ‘Dynamite’ has broken records worldwide. The song’s quintuple platinum status adds another feather to BTS’ cap. It also cements the band’s global influence. The song attained Gold status in March 2021. By November 2021, it had attained triple platinum status. Additionally, this track got the group their first-ever Grammy nomination in 2021 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Reacting to this achievement, fans took to their social media to express their joy. One fan said, “4 years in and still making records talk about impact.” A second fan wrote, “A global smash hit!” A third fan commented, “These guys are incredible honestly, I don't get it.”
As for the members’ current activities, they are currently undergoing their mandatory military duty in South Korea. Even as they fulfill their obligations, their songs continue to transcend borders and inspire fans. As each member pursues their projects during their hiatus for military service, fans are eagerly waiting for their reunion in June 2025.
Having debuted in 2010, the seven-member band — consisting of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—has mesmerized audiences with their stage presence and songs. Over the years, the band has grown into an international sensation.