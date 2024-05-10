BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Scripts RIAA History, Reaches Quintuple Platinum Status In The U.S

Since its release in 2020, ‘Dynamite’ has broken records worldwide. The song’s quintuple platinum status adds another feather to BTS’ cap. It also cements the band’s global influence. The song attained Gold status in March 2021. By November 2021, it had attained triple platinum status. Additionally, this track got the group their first-ever Grammy nomination in 2021 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Reacting to this achievement, fans took to their social media to express their joy. One fan said, “4 years in and still making records talk about impact.” A second fan wrote, “A global smash hit!” A third fan commented, “These guys are incredible honestly, I don't get it.”