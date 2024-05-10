Watch: BTS' RM Drops Cinematic Short Film For Pre-Release Track 'Come Back To Me'

BTS’ RM has dropped his much-awaited comeback single, ‘Come back to me,’ ahead of his full-length album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ on Friday, May 10.
Clocking in at nearly six minutes, the expansive track was complemented by a music video presented more akin to a short film. Directed by Lee Sung Jin, the creator of the Emmy-winning series, ‘Beef,’ the pre-release track was teased with posters and teasers. Notably, the music video features actress Kim Minha, who garnered international acclaim for her role in ‘Pachinko,’ along with Joseph Lee, Lee Sukhyeong, Kim A Hyun, Choi Seung-yoon, Lee Sanghee, Kang Gilwoo, Gi So You.
Advertisement
In the cinematic video, the BTS leader takes on various roles, including that of a friend socializing with his group, a married man with a child, a man engaged in an argument with his girlfriend, as well as a child sitting in a pram while spending time with his parents. In all of these, he appears unhappy and confused. But in the latter half of the video, he confronts himself face-to-face, leading to a shift where he begins to enjoy his interactions with others and seems to be the happiest.
Check out the video here:
ARMYs were highly-anticipating the track ever since the album announcement was made in April. Now that it’s out, fans can’t stop praising the song and the visuals. In less than two hours of its release, the song has already crossed 1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing.
Advertisement
A fan wrote, “I am very proud and happy for you, Namjoon; you are an incredible man full of unmatched qualities. You are the man with thousands of facets full of different spaces and versions of himself.” One more said, “The lyrics, the expression on his face, the duality, the actor Kim Namjoon, the set, graphics, his emotions, everything!! Just everything was PERFECT!!!!” A third one stated, “Namjoon being the embodiment of artwork in every sense. Music, lyrics, and melody with refinement and simplicity at the same time. What a man, what an artist.”
The song, ‘Come back to me,’ is an indie pop track that delves into the album’s central theme of what’s right and wrong. RM first hinted at the track during a performance in Seoul, where he made a surprise appearance as a special guest during fellow band mate SUGA’s ‘Agust D Tour.’
Despite BTS members still undergoing enlistment, RM recorded and prepared ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ before departing for his mandatory military service. The album is scheduled for full release on May 24 at 1 PM KST and serves as a follow-up to the rapper’s 2022 solo project, ‘Indigo.’