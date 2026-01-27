Kleber Mendonça Filho: A Cinema Haunted By Brazil’s Histories

Clara, the indomitable heroine of Aquarius (2016) who’s in her sixties, fights to rescue her apartment from developers’ clutches. Led by a towering Sônia Braga, the film unfolds with novelistic scope and rich attention to a life lived—both endured and revelled in. It reinstates heritage against capitalism, gentrification and corporatised greed. It’s to save one’s memories from erasure. The affective value of her flat far outranks its market price. While everyone else in her apartment block, the titular Aquarius, has moved out, she stays on, indifferent to and challenging traps sprung by developers. The uncompromising heroine reflects a nation bludgeoned with economic transformation. Aquarius itself embodies endless corruption and manipulation performed on Brazil’s body-politic. Clara’s story speaks to not just the redevelopments of the local Boa Viagem neighbourhood, but every space across the world whose architecture is being razed to make way for nondescript high-rises. With these rapid meteoric landscape changes, textures of memories face a dramatic reckoning. Mendonça meshes the intimate and public sphere. Clara’s fight is lonely, but she’s powered by the history she’s seen, which must at least assert itself.