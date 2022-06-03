KK Death: Om Puri's Ex-Wife Nandita Puri Blames Kolkata For The Singer's Demise

Nandita Puri, the ex-wife of late actor Om Puri, has blamed the West Bengal government and the organizers of the concert for singer Krishnakumar Kunnath's death. The singer, better known as KK, died after singing at the indoor Nazrul Mancha venue. He was 53 years old at the time. It has recently been revealed that the venue's conditions were less than optimal.

She took to Facebook to express her views, the Indian Express reported.

“Shame on West Bengal govt. Kolkata administration killed KK and the govt. is covering up with a state farewell for their faulty Nazrul Manch; with a crowd of 7k for a 2.5k capacity, failed air conditioning; the singer perspiring profusely complained 4 times to no avail. No paramedics. No first aid. Crucial moments lost. A CBI enquiry is a must and Bollywood should boycott performing in Bengal till then” Puri posted.

She later edited her post to add a clarification. "I understand there has been a confusion, I did not mean to blame or demean West Bengal or Kolkata or the people of Kolkata or West Bengal. My intention was to blame the government and administration for their mismanagement, especially the organisers of the concert at Nazrul Manch," it read.

KK's final concert was captured on video, with him sweating considerably and inquiring about the venue's ventilation. The auditorium was over-capacity, according to some attendees, and KK appeared to be uncomfortable. He was whisked off the stage shortly after the show concluded, about 8:45 p.m., and escorted to his hotel, where he reportedly slumped. At around 10 PM, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The post-mortem report's preliminary results have ruled out any foul play. A PTI report stated that one of the doctors who conducted the autopsy stated that the singer had 80% blockage in the left main coronary artery and could have been revived if CPR was administered on time. “He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life. The vocalist had 80 per cent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades were 100 per cent.” said the doctor.

On Thursday, KK was cremated at the Versova Hindu Cremation Ground in Mumbai, in the presence of his family and some film industry figures. Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, was present with KK's family before they left for Mumbai.