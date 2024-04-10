Art & Entertainment

Kit Harington-Led Jon Snow 'Game Of Thrones' Spinoff Series Is No Longer In Development: Nothing Really Stuck

Kit Harington has confirmed that Jon Snow 'Game of Thrones' spinoff series has been shelved at HBO.

IMDb
Kit Harington in 'Game of Thrones' Photo: IMDb
There was a lot of anticipation around the popular ‘Game of Thrones’ character Jon Snow getting his own series, with Kit Harington coming back to play the role. Previously, the actor had shown excitement for the same and talked about how the makers are deciding the storyline and further details.

For months after that, no updates regarding this snow-centric sequel were given. But now, Harington himself has sadly confirmed that the series is longer in development. While promoting his upcoming movie, ‘Blood for Dust,’ the actor told Associated Press, “There are no plans for it at the moment. It’s off the table for the foreseeable.”

“We sort of threw around a few ideas. Nothing really stuck, and we’re going to leave it there for the moment,” Harington went on to say.

The popular HBO show ‘Game of Thrones’ concluded in 2019 after running successfully for eight seasons. Post its conclusion, many sequels and prequels were announced, and one of them was Jon Snow’s own show. In 2022, plans for this show surfaced and it was reported to have been in the works for a few years.

Kit Harington - null
Jon Snow ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off Series In The Works With Kit Harington

BY Outlook Web Bureau

In another conversation with Screen Rant, Harington admitted that the team “couldn’t find the right story to tell” so, it was decided that the project would be called off, adding that, “There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

‘Game of Thrones’ ended with Jon Snow’s exile from Westeros as he set out into the Haunted Forest with his direwolf Ghost and the Wildlings, to start a new life. Numerous fans speculated that the spinoff series would follow Snow’s adventures beyond The Wall. But this news of the show getting cancelled has come as a disappointment to fans of the fantasy drama series.

But on the bright side, even though Jon Snow’s spinoff is no longer happening, the ‘Thrones’ universe will continue to go on. Two projects are in the pipeline: ‘House of the Dragon’ is set to return for Season 2 on June 16 and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’ is slated to enter its production phase.

'The Hedge Knight' - IMDb
HBO Confirms New 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight' Is In The Works

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

