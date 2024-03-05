HBO Announces The Release Month For 'House Of The Dragon Season 2'

“Summer of 2024” was a vague hint for fans of the highly-anticipated Season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon.’ But, now with summer coming to a close, HBO has taken a step forward to announce the release month of the upcoming series. The eagerly-awaited second season of the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel will hit small screens in the month of June, as was announced on Monday by Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief, J.B. Perrette, at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference.
The teaser reveal in December of last year had sparked enthusiasm among fans of the franchise as it provides a sneak peek into a fresh realm filled with dragons and their leaders alongside bloodshed and betrayals.
While the studio executive didn’t specify the exact premiere date for the second season, fans have to look at the fact that this is the most detailed information provided regarding the release window. Looking back, in November, HBO chief Casey Bloys suggested an early summer date, and in February, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav mentioned the next quarter as a release window. But with June finally revealed, it means that the show will be returning in a little less than two years since the release of the first season in August 2022.
As for ‘House of the Dragon,’ it’s adapted from George RR Martin’s book ‘Fire and Blood.’ It will revolve around the story of The House of Targaryen in the fictional world of Westeros, and the story will unfold about 200 years prior to the events in ‘Game of Thrones’ and approximately 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.
What has also been confirmed is that Season 2, for which production began in April 2023, will comprise of eight episodes. Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney and Sonoya Mizuno will be reprising their roles. And reportedly, Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, and Simon Russell will be fresh faces to the franchise.
As we eagerly anticipate the specific release date, fans can at least gear up for a bloody summer ahead.