HBO Announces The Release Month For 'House Of The Dragon Season 2'

While the studio executive didn’t specify the exact premiere date for the second season, fans have to look at the fact that this is the most detailed information provided regarding the release window. Looking back, in November, HBO chief Casey Bloys suggested an early summer date, and in February, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav mentioned the next quarter as a release window. But with June finally revealed, it means that the show will be returning in a little less than two years since the release of the first season in August 2022.